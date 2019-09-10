Man arrested following assault that critically wounded man in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a man accused of seriously wounding a man with a large tree branch in an alleged assault Monday morning in East Bakersfield.

In a release, Bakersfield police said 35-year-old Jesus Reyes was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the alleged assault on East California Avenue. Police said Reyes was arrested in a nearby area “without incident.”

Officers were called to the 600 block of East California Avenue just after 8 a.m. for the reported assault.

Responding officers found a man with a head injury. The department said investigators determined the man was wounded by a tree branch.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital and was listed as critical.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Det. Hernandez at 326-3501 or Bakersfield police at 327-7111.