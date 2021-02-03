Man arrested during catalytic converter enforcement operation at Bakersfield Auto Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Sunday as part of an enforcement operation at the Bakersfield Auto Mall targeting catalytic converter theft.

The Bakersfield Police Department said 40-year-old Alfredo Ramos was contacted by officers on Auto Mall Drive near Wible Road and was found to have an unrelated misdemeanor warrant and a recent prior arrest for catalytic converter theft.

The department said Ramos was found to be in possession of numerous power tools, a floor jack, shaved vehicle keys and other tools used in the theft of equipment and burglary of vehicles. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, outstanding arrest warrants and vehicle code violations.

BPD said there were 14 people contacted as part of the operation, which resulted in three felony arrests and one misdemeanor arrest. The department also arrested two people earlier this morning for attempted catalytic converter theft.

A catalytic converter is a round canister in a vehicle that connects two pieces of piping in the exhaust.

Motorists are urged to always park in well-lit areas when possible and keep their vehicle in their home garage with the door closed when the vehicle is not in use.

The department also encourages drivers to park close to a building entrance or to the nearest access road when parking in a public lot. This is due to the increased amount of pedestrian traffic in those areas, which may draw unwanted attention.

BPD said security devices are also available that attach to the converter, making it harder to steal, such as locks, shields and alarms. Having the converter welded in place also makes it more difficult to remove.

For those who have a security system in their vehicle, the department advises that it be calibrated so that vibration sets it off. This ensures that the alarm activates if a thief tries to saw off the converter.

BPD urges residents to engrave their vehicle’s VIN number onto their catalytic converters to make it easier to identify and be returned in case it does get stolen.