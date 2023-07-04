BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in connection with a lengthy investigation into prostitution at the now-shuttered Desert Star Motel has been ordered to stand trial on human trafficking charges.

Curtis Lee Moore, 46, also faces charges of pimping, pandering and assault likely to result in great bodily injury. A judge on Monday found there were enough evidence for Moore’s case to proceed to trial.

His next hearing is July 13.

According to a probable cause declaration, a camera set up by investigators in 2020 to observe illegal activity at the Union Avenue motel caught Moore renting multiple rooms. He lived in one and used another for prostitutes to arrange dates, the document said.

After the motel was raided, one of the prostitutes said Moore beat her multiple times and threatened her to force her to keep prostituting herself, according to the declaration.

Desert Star’s former owner, Jatinbhai Bhakta, was sentenced last month to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to using a facility of interstate commerce in aid of a racketeering enterprise. Roy Drees, a convicted sex offender who worked as the motel’s general manager, is scheduled for trial in federal court next year.