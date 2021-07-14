Man arrested after unregistered firearm found during traffic stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after a firearm was found during a traffic stop yesterday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 5:32 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of S. Union Avenue. As the driver exited his vehicle, the department said a loaded, unregistered firearm fell from his waistband.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Earl Whygle, was found to have had a prior felony conviction and cannot legally possess firearms, according to BPD. He was subsequently arrested for various firearm and gang-related offenses.