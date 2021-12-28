Man arrested after trying to break into Valley Gun, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after trying to pry open the door to Valley Gun on Chester Avenue early Tuesday, police said.

Police arrived at the business after an alarm went off at 12:36 a.m. and arrested 32-year-old Matthew Maine when they saw him breaking in, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

Maine was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of ammunition, police said.

In January of 2020, Maine was arrested after officers went to Valley Gun and saw him attempting to enter the business through the roof, police said.