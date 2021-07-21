Man arrested after SWAT standoff in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after a SWAT standoff prompted by a shooting in south Bakersfield, police said.

Kenneth Jamison, 26, surrendered about five hours after officers were called to a report of shots fired, police said. A loaded firearm was found on him, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police said the incident began about 1:20 a.m. when dispatchers received a call reporting a fight in the 3900 block of Pontiac Street. Dispatchers heard several gunshots while on the phone and the caller said a man was shooting at them.

Officers found evidence of a shooting and learned the gunman ran into a nearby home, police said. No one was wounded by gunfire.

The man, later identified as Jamison, refused to leave the home and a SWAT team was called. He surrendered about 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.