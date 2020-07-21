Man arrested after stolen firearms, drugs found during probation search

BODFISH, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Sunday after drugs, stolen firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition were found during a probation search.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted the search at a residence in the 1700 block of Bodfish Canyon Road. During the search, deputies found two stolen firearms, four extended .223-caliber magazines, one extended .40-caliber magazine, numerous oxycodine and Xanax pills and numerous rounds of live ammunition.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Jacob Gomez and booked him into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of numerous firearm- and drug-related offenses including possession of stolen firearms and possessing firearms as a prohibited person.