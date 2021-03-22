Man arrested after stealing items from Catholic Charities of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested today for allegedly stealing items from Catholic Charities of Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were sent to Catholic Charities at 809 Chester Avenue after a burglary alarm went off. Officers learned that a man forced entry into the building through the roof.

BPD said 38-year-old Tommy Ponce was found in possession of several items and that the burglary was captured on surveillance video.

Ponce was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, possessing drug paraphernalia and for an unrelated arrest warrant.