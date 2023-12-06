BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was arrested after allegedly threatening people and engaging in a standoff with the Bakersfield Police Department in northeast Bakersfield Tuesday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Vassar Street for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon around 7:28 p.m. The man was identified as Jay Hicks, 29, of Bakersfield, by the department.

Police say Hicks allegedly vandalized a vehicle, threw bricks at people and threatened them with a knife.

Officers attempted to contact Hicks, but he allegedly refused to come out of his residence for an hour.

Hicks was eventually arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, dealing arrest and vandalism, according to BPD.