Man arrested after shots fired in Wasco

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after negligently firing a weapon in Wasco on Monday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:30 p.m., deputies heard gunfire in the area of Broadway Street and 9th Place and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area. During a search of the vehicle, KCSO said deputies found a loaded firearm and illegal drugs. 

The driver, identified as Anthony Rocha, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm, possessing drugs for sale and for other violations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News