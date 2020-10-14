Man arrested after shots fired in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after negligently firing a weapon in Wasco on Monday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:30 p.m., deputies heard gunfire in the area of Broadway Street and 9th Place and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area. During a search of the vehicle, KCSO said deputies found a loaded firearm and illegal drugs.

The driver, identified as Anthony Rocha, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm, possessing drugs for sale and for other violations.