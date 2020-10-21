Man arrested after shooting investigation leads to discovery of illegal casino in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after a shooting investigation led to the discovery of an illegal casino in Oildale.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to two local hospitals after receiving reports of two victims of gunshot wounds. Deputies determined a shooting happened in the west alley of the 900 block of N. Chester Ave. and found evidence of a shooting.

The department said the deputies also found an illegal internet casino in the area with about nine people inside, who were subsequently detained. KCSO said deputies searched the casino and seized evidence related to the shooting, four illegal gaming machines, one handgun, ammunition and body armor.

Maytham Mnaather, 22, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammo and keeping a gambling premises.

KCSO said deputies have served multiple search warrants previously at the location for operating an illegal internet casino.

Deputies have not located a suspect in the shooting and are requesting anyone with information to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110.