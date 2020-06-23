Man arrested after shooting at several deputies in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Monday after firing a handgun at multiple deputies during a shooting investigation.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8 p.m., deputies and officers with the California Highway Patrol were sent to a residence in the 3400 block of Leopard Court in Rosamond after receiving a report of a someone shooting a firearm inside and outside of the residence.

The department said the deputies and officers arrived and heard gunshots coming from the residence. As they approached, KCSO said they found 38-year-old Benjamin Avalos in the driveway.

The department said the deputies identified themselves and Avalos fired approximately three rounds from a handgun at them. The deputies immediately took cover and no one was injured.

The deputies continued to give Avalos commands to lower his weapon, and he eventually put the firearm down. However, KCSO said he continued to be verbally agressive with deputies, who were eventually able to arrest Avalos after a struggle.

The department said deputies found a loaded handgun and ammunition in the driveway as well as multiple spent shell casings inside and outside of the residence.

Deputies also recovered three handguns and two rifles from the residence, KCSO said.

Avalos was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide of a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and for other firearm-related offenses.