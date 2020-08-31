Man arrested after shooting at pizza delivery driver, leading police on pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of shooting at a pizza delivery driver and his vehicle.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9:41 p.m., officers were sent to a local hospital after getting a report that a shooting victim had arrived by private means. The officers learned that the man, a pizza delivery driver, was heading southbound on Union Avenue in the area of Manor Street when another vehicle began following him.

The department said the driver that was following the victim fired several shots at the man and his vehicle. BPD said that while the vehicle was hit several times, the pizza delivery driver was not hit by the gunfire.

Later that night, officers located the suspect vehicle matching the victim’s description. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to stop and led the officers on a pursuit.

The driver, identifies as 33-year-old Jeffrey Leonard, was eventually arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, evading police, driving without a license and drug possession.

BPD said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

