Man arrested after allegedly shooting and killing woman, leading police on pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly shooting and killing a woman and leading law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit.

Samuel Brown, 50, was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of murder and evading police.

Around 2:20 a.m., deputies were sent to a motel in the 8200 block of E. Brundage Lane after getting reports of shots fired in the area and a man loading a woman into a vehicle, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found evidence of a crime scene but no victim. A short time later, KCSO said a woman with gunshot wounds was dropped off at a local hospital and the driver then drove away.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital, KCSO said.

At around 4:10 a.m., an officer with the Bakersfield Police Department located the suspect vehicle driving in east Bakersfield. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle led officers on a pursuit, KCSO said.

BPD requested that KCSO take over the pursuit, which continued southbound on Highway 99 at speeds between 80 and 90 mph. In the area of Highway 166 and Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol used a spike strip to disable the vehicle, according to KCSO.

The identity of the woman who died has not been released.