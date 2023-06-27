BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a Bakersfield man for allegedly engaging in sexual abuse of a juvenile.

Daniel Diaz, 21, of Bakersfield was arrested June 26, 2023 after officers received a report at approximately 11 p.m. of suspicious circumstances involving a female juvenile in a vehicle with a man at University Park. The report was made by someone related to the victim, according to BPD.

Officers made contact with Diaz in the vehicle upon arrival at the scene, according to BPD.

The investigation revealed that Diaz had allegedly met the victim on the popular children’s video game platform Roblox. Based upon communications with Diaz, the victim began meeting Diaz in person in April of 2023 and became the victim of sexual abuse, the department said.

BPD also said they believed that Diaz was possibly in communication with other juvenile victims via Roblox.

Diaz was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail for contacting a minor for purposes of committing a felony offense, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, sending obscene material to seduce a minor, transporting a minor under 16 for lewd act, statutory rape and other associated charges, according to Bakersfield police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Additionally, parents needing resources regarding online safety with their children are encouraged to call the BPD Community Relations Unit at 661-326-3053.