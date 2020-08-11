Man arrested for illegal possession of several firearms, hundreds of ammunition rounds

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Monday for illegal possession of several firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:21 p.m., deputies were sent to a vacant residence in the 2200 block of Thistle Street in Rosamond after getting a report of a trespassing. When they arrived, deputies found a person sitting inside a vehicle near the property.

The department said deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found a loaded firearm. Deputies identified the driver as 28-year-old Hugo Cruz, who KCSO said is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

During a search of Cruz’s nearby residence, deputies found five additional firearms, one of which had been reported stolen. KCSO said there were several others that had never been inscribed with serial numbers. These kinds of firearms are commonly referred to as “ghost guns,” the department said.

Deputies also found body armor, high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Cruz was arrested and booked into the Mojave jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying stolen loaded firearm, and being a felon in possession of ammunition.