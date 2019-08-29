Man arrested after resisting deputy and locking himself in Walmart bathroom, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer after running from a deputy and locking himself in a Walmart bathroom, sheriff’s officials said.

The incident began at about 1:49 p.m. Wednesday when employees at the In-N-Out Burger at 2300 Panama Lane asked for a deputy’s assistance in getting a man to leave the business, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man, Marcel Henry Burgos, 27, refused to leave and the deputy attempted to arrest him for trespassing, sheriff’s officials said. Burgos resisted arrest and the deputy pepper-sprayed him.

Burgos then ran across the parking lot into a Walmart, where he locked himself inside a bathroom, according to sheriff’s officials. Assisting Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested him without incident.