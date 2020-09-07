Man arrested after officers interrupt carjacking of vehicle with woman, children inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking on Sunday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 2:09 a.m., officers saw a man attempting to force a woman from a vehicle near Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Owens Street. When officers attempted to contact the individual, he fled the area on foot.

After a short pursuit, the man was detained on California Avenue near King Street, according to the department.

BPD learned that the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Miguel Valdovinos, was attempting to carjack the vehicle, which was being occupied by the woman and her children, who were inside the vehicle. The department said the woman was a stranger.

BPD said Valdovinos mentioned being in possession of a firearm but officers did not see one. Valdovinos was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, attempted kidnapping, making criminal threats, robbery and resisting arrest.

