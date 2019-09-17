Man arrested after more than 300 marijuana plants found in residence

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Monday after more than 300 marijuana plants were found during a house search.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from the Wasco substation conducted a narcotics search in the 2500 block of Sunset Street. Loreto Lara Meza, 41, was arrested during a traffic stop in association with the search after he was found to be in possession of an ounce of cocaine.

At Meza’s residence, the department said deputies found that three bedrooms and the living room were filled with the plants. Seventeen grams of fentanyl was also seized during the search.

Meza was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale, transporting narcotics, illegal cultivation of marijuana and other narcotics-based violations.

