Man arrested after more than 2 pounds of cocaine found in vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after more than two pounds of cocaine was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 99 near Sandrini Road for speeding. When they contacted the driver, identified as 34-year-old Arturo Meza, the deputies learned that he was driving without a license.

A K9 officer searched the vehicle and found a large amount of cocaine with an estimated street value of $35,000, according to KCSO.

Meza was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of drug possession, drug possession for sales and transportation of a narcotic. KCSO said he also had a felony warrant for his arrest under a different name for unrelated drug-related offenses.