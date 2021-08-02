Man discarded loaded gun, drugs in Wasco backyard, deputies say

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he discarded a loaded gun and drugs in the backyard of an abandoned residence, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies were dispatched around 2 p.m. Thursday to the 2100 block of Sunset Street in Wasco to a report of several people entering an abandoned residence. Deputies detained three adults inside and a man in the backyard, officials said.

The man found in the backyard, identified as Fernando Alvidres of Wasco, discarded a gun and drugs as deputies approached, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant later served at Alvidres’ home turned up a shotgun and evidence of drug sales, sheriff’s officials said.

Alvidres was arrested on suspicion of firearm and drug offenses, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies released the others who had been detained.