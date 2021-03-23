Man arrested after leading police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Monday after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 4:49 p.m., officers located a vehicle in the 500 block of Lansing Drive that had been reported stolen. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit.

The department said the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Kisione Lutu, eventually abandoned the vehicle in the area of Wible Road and White Lane and fled on foot. Officers were able to locate and detain him without incident.

Lutu was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of grand theft auto, evading police, violating post-release community supervision as well as for six unrelated arrest warrants for grand theft auto and other property crimes.