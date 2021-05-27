Man arrested after leading officers on vehicle pursuit, causing crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested early this morning after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit and causing an injury hit-and-run.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:10 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black BMW in the area of Olive and Airport drives. The officers saw several apparent bullet holes in the vehicle, which matched a description of a vehicle involved in a shooting on May 4 in the 3700 block of Ming Avenue.

The department said the driver failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on city roadways. Due to the driver’s erratic and unsafe behavior, BPD said officers stopped pursuing the BMW out of a concern for public safety.

The department said the vehicle, despite not being pursued by officers, continued to travel in an unsafe manner and struck a vehicle at South H Street and Planz Road. An occupant was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, according to BPD.

The driver of the BMW, later identified as 35-year-old Jay Hanby, attempted to leave the area on foot after the crash but was detained by officers, according to BPD. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment for an injury sustained during the collision.

Hanby was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, evading police and violating the terms of his parole.

The investigation into the Hanby’s association with the May 4th shooting is ongoing, the department said.