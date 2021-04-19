Man arrested after leading officers on foot pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested Sunday on firearms-related charges after leading officers on a foot pursuit.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:52 a.m., officers were in the 400 block of Oregon Street conducting an investigation when they attempted to make contact with two people, who soon after fled on foot.

During the pursuit, the department said officers saw 28-year-old Joe Martinez throw a firearm onto the roof of a residence. He was eventually detained and the firearm was recovered.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed/unregistered firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and resisting a peace officer.

The second suspect has not been located, according to BPD. Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.