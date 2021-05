BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after leading officers on a foot pursuit across Hwy. 58 early this morning.

Video sent to 17 News shows a man running from Bakersfield police officers across the busy highway. According to witnesses, the foot chase started near Brundage Lane and A Street before the suspect jumped a fence and led officers onto the 58.

The chase didn’t last long, with the suspect being taken into custody shortly after. No word yet on how the chase started.