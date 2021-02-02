Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in stolen vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Monday night after leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 6:04 p.m., a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Decatur Street and Sequoia Drive for a code violation. The driver failed to stop and led deputies on a slow-speed pursuit.

During the pursuit, the department said deputies learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen. Deputies, with the assistance of the air unit, pursued the vehicle until the driver eventually stopped on Wilson Avenue near Grant Drive, according to KCSO.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, evading police and for having two active warrants.