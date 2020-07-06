Breaking News
Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in stolen truck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested this morning after leading deputies on a short pursuit in a stolen box truck.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the area of Morning Drive near Edison Highway after getting a report of a vehicle being stolen in the area.

When the deputies arrived, they made contact with the driver of the box truck, who subsequently drove off and led deputies on a short pursuit, the department said.

The truck was trying to turn north onto Sterling Road from Pioneer Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over onto its side, according to KCSO.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Dallas Durfee, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and evading an officer.

