Man arrested after leading authorities on slow speed pursuit in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a slow-speed pursuit.

Deputies say it began just before 6 p.m. when someone flagged down a KCSO deputy saying the suspect, identified as Maverick Barron, 36, stole their wallet and used a credit card. He then drove off.

KCSO says, deputies then caught up with Barron, but he didn’t comply with their demands and drove off nearly running over a deputy’s foot.

CHP and sheriff’s office helicopter unit followed the slow speed pursuit for about another hour. CHP used a spike strip to flatten the tires, the sheriff’s office said and the pursuit ended at Oakhaven Street and Carter Avenue.

KCSO said Barron will be booked into jail for assault against an officer and felony evading arrest.