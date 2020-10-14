Man arrested after kidnapping, robbing woman in Lost Hills

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for kidnapping and robbing a woman in Lost Hills.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8 a.m., deputies were sent to Lost Hills after receiving a report of a kidnapping and robbery that had taken place at around 5:20 a.m. that morning on Badger Street at Farnsworth Avenue.

The victim said she was kidnapped by a man armed with a handgun as she entered her vehicle. She said the suspect forced her to drive away from the location for several minutes before he stole some money from the victim, exited the vehicle and took off on foot, according to KCSO.

The department said the victim wasn’t injured in the incident.

During the invesigation, KCSO searched a residence on Badger Street at around 5:30 p.m. and contacted 25-year-old Ariel Pacheco, who the department said discarded a replica firearm before being taken into custody.

KCSO said deputies searched the residence and found additional evidence connecting the kidnapping and robbery to Pacheco, who was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, extortion and making criminal threats.