Man arrested after intentionally hitting other man with his vehicle, deputies say

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — A man who deputies say intentionally hit another man with his vehicle on Wednesday has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Deputies arrested Douglas Nelson, 36, in the 8000 block of Deerbrush Avenue in South Lake, according to sheriff’s officials.

A sheriff’s release said deputies were dispatched at about 8:11 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6500 block of Wofford Boulevard. The victim suffered moderate to major injuries and was taken to a local hospital.