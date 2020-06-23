Man arrested after crashing into vehicle, causing it to go into canal in road rage incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested this morning after intentionally colliding with a vehicle and causing it to go into a canal.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:29 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Hosking Avenue and South H Street regarding a traffic collision. Several witnesses reported that a vehicle had gone into a canal as a result of the collision and that the other involved vehicle fled the scene.

Two adults were inside the vehicle when it went into the canal, according to the department. Both of them were uninjured and were able to exit the vehicle and the canal.

The other driver was found and detained by police at Wible Road and Barber at around 10:45 a.m. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Abel Almanza.

BPD said further investigation revealed that prior to the collision, Almanza and the other driver were involved in a road rage incident in the area of Ming Avenue and Highway 99.

The department said Almanza followed the other vehicle and attempted to run them off the road several times as they were traveling southbound on the 99. The victim later exited the freeway onto Hosking Road.

Almanza continued following and intentionally struck the victim’s vehicle from behind, which caused it to go into the canal, BPD said.

Almanza was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.