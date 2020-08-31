Man arrested after illegal marijuana grow found in Dustin Acres

DUSTIN ACRES, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested last week after deputies found an illegal marijuana grow in Dustin Acres.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday at around 8:35 a.m., deputies were patrolling the Dustin Acres area when they received information from a resident about a possible illegal marijuana grow in the 28000 block of Mustang Ave.

The department said that while deputies were checking the location, a subject of interest was found driving in the area and the deputies conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, KCSO said it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Javier Osornio-Gallegos, was taking care of numerous marijuana plants behind a six- to seven-foot-tall plywood fence.

A search warrant was obtained for the property and deputies found and seized more than 750 marijuana plants, according to the department.

Osornio-Gallegos was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and traffic-related offenses.