Man arrested after handgun, ammunition found during probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after a firearm and ammunition were found during a probation search.

The Kern County Probation Department said it conducted the search in the 1000 block of 6th St. While at the residence, officers contacted 34-year-old Luis Paramo, who is on felony supervision. During the search, the department said officers found a .40-caliber handgun as well as numerous rounds of .40-caliber ammunition.

Paramo was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as tampering with the serial number on a firearm.