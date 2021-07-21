Man arrested after found damaging AC units on roof of Wool Growers with metal pole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested early this morning after allegedly damaging the air conditioning units on the roof of the Wool Growers restaurant in downtown Bakersfield with a metal pole.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 3:03 a.m., officers were sent to East 19th Street near Tulare Street after receiving reports of a vandalism. When officers arrived, the department said they found 31-year-old Arvin resident Mario Corona on top of the nearby Woolgrower’s restaurant.

As officers began to gain access to the roof, BPD said Corona jumped and was subsequently taken into custody with no incident. He was not injured in the incident.

Prior to being located on the roof of the restaurant, the department said witnesses observed Corona breaking the windows of a nearby business.

Corona was arrested on suspicion of vandalism-related offenses and booked into the Kern County Jail.