Man arrested after firing gun outside of residence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested early this morning after firing a weapon outside of a residence.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 3:54 a.m., officers were sent to Panorama Drive near Loma Linda Drive after receiving a call of a person prowling outside of a residence in the area.

As they arrived, BPD said officers saw the suspect outside of the residence and that he began firing a gun into the air and ground. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Cristian Gutierrez, was safely detained by officers.

The department said it was determined that Gutierrez was the original caller and that he was under the influence of a controlled substance. A witness said there were no prowlers and no one had attempted entry.

Officers seized cocaine and four firearms from Gutierrez, according to BPD. He was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of drug possession while armed, negligent discharge of a firearm and being under the influence of a controlled substance.