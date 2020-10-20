Man arrested after fatal shooting in Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on murder charges after a fatal shooting in Rosamond on Monday.

KCSO received a call of a possible shooting victim at 2430 Grandview Terrace around 11:54 a.m. Monday morning. KCSO said deputies responded and located an adult male with major injuries. According to the KCSO, life-saving efforts were attempted; however, the male was pronounced deceased at 12:30 p.m. by on-scene medical personnel.

KCSO said suspect information was quickly developed by deputies who located and detained Raffi Danielian, 38, in the area. According to KCSO, Danielian was arrested and transported to the Central Receiving Facility, where he was booked on murder charges.

17 News obtained security video of the shooting from the family of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.