Man arrested after drugs, unregistered firearm found during vehicle search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Sunday after drugs and an unregistered firearm were found during a vehicle search.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:41 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Miller and Niles streets. The department said the driver, identified as 24-year-old Jesus Cordero, provided false identification to the officers.

During a subsequent search of Cordero’s vehicle, BPD said officers found a loaded unregistered firearm and around two ounces of methamphetamine.

Cordero was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, drug possession for the purpose of sales, being a probationer in possession of a concealed firearm and gang participation.