Man arrested after drugs, illegal gaming machines found in residence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of illegal gaming machines, drugs and other items.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it assisted the county Probation Department in conducting a probation search yesterday at a residence on Enger Street and Verdugo Lane.

KCSO said deputies found 35-year-old Nicholas Grisso in possession of five false unemployment cards, two notebooks containing names and Social Security numbers unrelated to Grisso, ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin and two illegal gaming machines.

Grisso was arrested on suspicion of probation violation, drug possession, illegal gaming machines possession and for other offenses.