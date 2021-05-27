Man arrested after drugs found during vehicle search in Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in Lake Isabella on Wednesday after drugs were found during a vehicle search.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 5500 block of Lake Isabella Boulevard. During the traffic stop, the department said deputies contacted the driver, 42-year-old Joshua Eller, and found that he was transporting methamphetamine and fentanyl for the purpose of sales.

The department said deputies then searched Eller’s residence and found several firearms, ammunition and more than four pounds of cannabis. Eller was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of drug possession, firearm offenses and more.

This was the latest drug arrest that Kern County law enforcement has made recently in the Kern River Valley. More than 30 people were arrested as part of a joint operation earlier this week.