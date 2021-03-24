Man arrested after drugs, firearm found during probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after drugs and a firearm was found during a probation search.

The Kern County Probation Department said its High-Risk Offender Unit conducted a home call in the 1400 block of Murdock Street. While at the residence, the department said officers found a loaded .40-caliber firearm, around two ounces of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills and $2,976 in U.S. currency.

Fausto Machado, 25, was arrested on suspicion of violating felony probation, drug possession, illegal possession of a firearm and for related offenses.