Man arrested after deputies find rifle, body armor, hand grenade and more in vehicle

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Thursday after deputies found a loaded rifle, body armor, a hand grenade and other items in his vehicle.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:15 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of North Brown Road and Inyokern Road in Ridgecrest due to a traffic violation. The deputy found that the driver, identified as Charles Holmes, was in possession of drug paraphernalia and was subsequently detained.

During a search of Holmes’ vehicle, deputies found a loaded rifle, several high-capacity magazines, body armor and a hand grenade. The KCSO Bomb Squad responded to the scene to dispose of the hand grenade, according to the department.

Holmes was arrested and booked into the Mojave Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, drug possession and for other offenses.