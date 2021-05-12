Man arrested after catalytic converters found in trunk, Delano police say

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after officers found two cut catalytic converters in the trunk of his vehicle, Delano police said.

Shylo Herrera, 26, was arrested Tuesday night after police stopped a white Mercedes for an equipment violation in the 2200 block of High Street, according to a department news release. Herrera had active felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

The catalytic converters were found during a search of the vehicle, police said.

Herrera was held without bail on the warrants and on suspicion of possession of stolen property, according to the release.