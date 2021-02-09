Man arrested after brandishing toy gun at GET terminal, trying to drive away in bus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested for allegedly brandishing a weapon at the Golden Empire Transit bus terminal this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 8:12 a.m., officers were sent to the terminal at 2129 Chester Ave. after receiving reports of a suspicious person who was possibly under the influence of drugs.

The department said witnesses stated that the suspect was waving a firearm around and pointing it at people as well as at his head.

BPD said the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Tyrell Cooper, entered the driver’s seat of an empty bus and attempted to drive away. However, he was unable to do so due to the previous driver turning the power off on the bus.

When officers arrived, the department said Cooper exited the bus without the firearm and was taken into custody without incident. The firearm was determined to be a toy cap gun.

Cooper was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, attempted auto theft and being under the influence.