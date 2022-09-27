BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday in east Bakersfield, according to KCSO.

Deputies were dispatched to Palm Drive around 12 p.m. for brandishing a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, the victim told deputies the suspect Arturo Nevarez, 40, came to their house and vandalized a door with a crowbar, according to KCSO. Then he went inside and attempted to assault people at the home.

Nevarez then barricaded himself and another inside, according to KCSO. A search warrant and Ramey warrant were authored. Deputies forced entry and arrested Nevarez on suspicion of multiple felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries.