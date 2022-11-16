BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to kill members of a church, according to the department.

BPD responded to a church Tuesday for a threat investigation and learned Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield had made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, according to a department news release.

Police said Campos has a history of targeting and antagonizing members of the church. Officers later arrested Campos without incident and booked him into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats and hate crime offenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.