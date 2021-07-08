Man arrested after allegedly threatening Kings Drive-In employees with knife in hate crime case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly threatening employees of the Kings Drive-In with a knife in a hate crime case. 

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 4 p.m., officers received a report of a person brandishing a knife at employees of the restaurant, located at 1630 Niles Street. When officers arrived, they detained 33-year-old Adrian Aceves.

BPD said officers learned that Aceves approached several employees and asked their nationality. When one of the employees said he was Arab, the department said the suspect pulled out a knife and said that he wanted to harm the victims because they were “terrorists.”

BPD said Aceves was found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of his Post Release Community Supervision. He was arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime, making criminal threats and for his  pre-existing arrest warrant.

