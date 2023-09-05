Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police in a pursuit chase that came to an end on Edison Highway, according to BPD.

On Friday Sept. 1, BPD officers patrolling at the intersection of Brundage Lane and Washington Street where they spotted a Chevrolet Silverado truck which had been reported stolen, officials said. Officers tried to stop the truck, instead the driver sped away and led BPD on a vehicle pursuit chase.

The driver stopped the truck at 12300 Edison Highway and fled the scene on foot. BPD later found and identified Daniel Aleman, 28, of Bakersfield, according to police.

Officers recovered a firearm near where Aleman was arrested and was later found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police said, Aleman is a previously convicted felon barred from possessing a firearm.

Aleman was arrested and booked into the Kern County jail on multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, evading police, illegal possession of a weapon and parole violation, according to inmate records.

Aleman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.