BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman in Wasco Wednesday morning.

According to Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing around 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 16th Street and found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man, fled from the scene before officials arrived. He was later found near F Street and Poso Avenue and was taken into custody without incident.

The 19-year-old man was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, according to the Kern County in-custody website.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-862-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.