BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has been arrested after attempting to shoot a family member during a dispute Monday morning in south Bakersfield, according to a release from BPD.

BPD officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court, just east of Hughes Lane, according to BPD.

According to investigators, during a family dispute at the home a man, identified as Benny Laws, 40, of Bakersfield, pulled out a firearm and fired at a relative. The adult male relative was not struck by the gunfire, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Laws was arrested and booked into the Kern County jail for attempted murder, according to inmate records. He is due in court on Wednesday.