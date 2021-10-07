Man arrested after allegedly making threats, throwing knives at officers, setting apartment on fire: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say a man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened people with a knife, barricaded himself in his apartment, threw rocks and knives at officers, and set his apartment on fire.

The department said officers were called to the 1800 block of Golden State Avenue just before 6 p.m. for an unknown situation but learned a man vandalized a window and threatened others with a knife.

Bakersfield police identified the man as George Bravo, 43. They allege Bravo, armed with a machete, then barricaded himself in his apartment with a woman. According to police, the woman was able to escape the apartment, but Bravo continued to throw knives and rocks at officers as they attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Officials say Bravo then lit items on fire and threw them at officers, igniting the apartment and adjacent units. Residents needed to be evacuated from several units. Bravo left the apartment and was taken into custody, police said. The Bakersfield Fire Department is investigating the fire.

Bravo was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries from the incident. No others were injured.

Bravo was booked into the Kern County Jail on charges of arson and assault on a peace officer.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.